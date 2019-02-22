Total Dhamaal Live Audience Movie Review: See What The Audience Says About The Ajay Devgn Starrer

MariamK @MariamK59

"Just watched #TotalDhamaal. A total paisa vasool film. Absolutely loved Johnny Lever. Javed Jaffery was tooooo funny. The perfect entertainer. Go catch it this weekend."

Sufyan @sufyan_atta

"#TotalDhamaal was too good and funny ,nice to see @MadhuriDixit once again with super hit. Simply WOW."

Himanshu Yadav @whohimanshuraja

"#TotalDhamaalReview is the best this movie is very funny so congratulations to @ajaydevgn @MadhuriDixit @AnilKapoor or other cast..Of #TotalDhamaal movie."

Abdul Qadir @mir_srkian

"Interval :- #TotalDhamaal one of the best comedy movie in last 5 years Bhai maza aa gaya gajab #TotalDhamaal #TotalDhamaalReview #TotalDhamaalReview."

Umair Sandhu @UmairFilms

"First Review of #TotalDhamaal from UAE ! On the whole, it's seriously hilarious movie that lives up to its title. it's dhamaal all the way. If you are not looking for wisdom and rationale in a light-hearted entertainer, I am sure you will savor this carnival of claptrap."

Vinay Pandit @vnaypandit

"Watch #TotalDhamaal it's a total family entertainer Laughed my guts out . A must watch entertainer."

Himanshu Yadav @whohimanshuraja

"This is the #Dhamaal movie part.3 and all the part are osm but this part. #TotalDhamaal is the best part from my expectations so leave or express your expectations about #TotalDhamaal in the reply box.... #TotalDhamaalReview is 10 out of 10...."

Umer Adil @omer_adil

"#TotalDhamaal is Totally Dhamaaal full patakha comedyy must watch guys."