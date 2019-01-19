Total Dhamaal Second Poster: Ajay, Anil, Madhuri & Others Promise Never-Ending Fun!

With just two days remaining for the trailer of Indra Kumar's Total Dhamaal to hit the internet, the makers have been dropping new posters every day to make us more curious about this comic-caper. After the fun-filled first poster, make way for the second one which looks equally promising.

Ajay Devgn took to his Twitter handle to share this new poster and captioned it as, "Never-Ending Adventure & Fun Starts In 2 Days! #TotalDhamaal Trailer Out On 21st Jan."

Arshad Warsi too tweeted the poster and wrote, "We are willing to bend backwards just to entertain you..."

The new poster features the cast dressed up in similar Khaki outfits and cargo pants. However, they have separated into teams and are heading to two different directions. Also, the backdrop has a plane which apparently has caught fire and has two characters landing through a parachute. One also gets to see wild animals like lion, tiger, elephant and gorilla in the background.

Total Dhamaal marks the reunion of the iconic jodi- Anil Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit after a gap of 17 years. The actors have performed their own stunts in the film.

Speaking about it, director Indra Kumar revealed, "Usually, Anil and Madhuri don't do these kind of stunts, but I made them jump from a height of around 300 feet! They did the stunt themselves. The scene has them jumping down a waterfall when their car goes over it. I didn't want to use body doubles."

He further added, "Personally, I was quite apprehensive, but they had the guts to go ahead with it. In another shot, they had to drive over a bridge, which was at a height of around 200 feet. The structure was weak and we were worried that it would collapse in case the pressure increased even slightly. But, thankfully, it went well and we got a great shot.

As the film is a never-seen-before adventure comedy with so many stunts, one has to take risks. We did that and the result will be there for the audiences to see when the movie releases."

Total Dhamaal has an ensemble star cast which includes Ajay Devgn, Anil Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit, Riteish Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi, Javed Jaffrey and Esha Gupta. The film is slated to release on 22nd February, 2019.

