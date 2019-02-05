Total Dhamaal Song Mungda: Sonakshi Sinha's Sizzling Dance Moves Will Leave You Asking For More!

Gear up for one more recreated version of a Bollywood hit track. After 'Paisa Yeh Paisa', the makers of Total Dhamaal have released the second song titled Mungda from the film. The foot-tapping number has Sonakshi Sinha stepping into Helen's shoes for the recreation of the iconic song from Inkaar (1977).

While the original song was sung by Usha Mangeshkar, the revamped version has vocals by Jyotica Tangri, Shaan, and Subhro Ganguly. Sonakshi Sinha looks like a goddess in gold and her sultry dance moves leave you asking for more. Even Ajay Devgn is seen shaking a leg in the track.

Check out the song here-

Akshay Kumar shared this song on his Twitter page and wrote, "When two of your favourites @sonakshisinha and @ajaydevgn come together to recreate your favourite song #Mungda, it is nothing less than #TotalDhamaal!"

Speaking about recreating this Helen's iconic song. Sonakshi told Mirror, "It's a coincidence that my last performance to an iconic song also happened to be Helen aunty's. It's great that we can repackage these iconic songs and present them to today's generation."

When asked about comparisons with the original song, the actress said, "Helen aunty's grace and charm are unmatched and it would be foolish to even try to copy her. Our version is a dance number with spruced-up music, lots of choreography and it's nothing like the original song."

Sonakshi was also excited to share screen space with Ajay Devgn and added, "Since this was a dance number, I got the chance to pull Ajay's leg as he hates dancing but it is always a pleasure working with him."

Directed by Indra Kumar, Total Dhamaal has an ensemble cast which includes Anil Kapoor, Ajay Devgn, Madhuri Dixit, Arshad Warsi, Ritesh Deshmukh, Javed Jaffery, Boman Irani and Johnny Lever. The film is slated to release on 22nd February, 2019.

ALSO READ: Pati Patni Aur Woh: Kartik Aaryan Shares His First Look As 'Samarpit Pati' Chintu Tyagi