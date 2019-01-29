English
    Total Dhamaal Song Paisa Yeh Paisa: Anil, Madhuri, Ajay & Co. Recreate The Iconic Song From Karz!

    It looks like Bollywood just can't get enough of remixes! The first song from Indra Kumar's upcoming film 'Total Dhamaal' has just hit the internet. Titled 'Paisa Yeh Paisa', the party number is a recreated version of the same song from Rishi Kapoor's Karz.

    total-dhamaal

    Recreated by Gourov-Roshin, sung by Dev Negi, Subhro Ganguly & Arpita Chakraborty, the 'Total Dhamaal' track is penned by Kunwar Juneja.

    Watch the song here-

    Earlier while speaking about the song, Madhuri said, "I'm really happy that Indra Kumar has decided to revisit this classic number. It's a song that I've grooved to for so many years. Even after so long, it retains its energy."

    Indra Kumar's Total Dhamaal brings back the iconic jodi of Anil Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit on the big screen after a long gap. 

    Talking about this, the 'Dhak Dak' girl earlier said, "We have had a phenomenal association. To be back together is not only professionally great but also emotionally."

    On the other hand at the trailer launch of Total Dhamaal, Anil had opened up about his working experience on this film and said, "More than anything else, it was wonderful working on this set with Indu ji and everyone else. When the director and the producer are so good, everything else is good. There was no moment in the film which had a hiccup."

    Directed by Indra Kumar, Total Dhamaal stars Anil Kapoor, Ajay Devgn, Madhuri Dixit, Riteish Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi, Javed Jaffery, Boman Irani, Johnny Lever and Esha Gupta. The film is slated to release on 22nd February, 2019.

    Story first published: Tuesday, January 29, 2019, 14:57 [IST]
