Total Dhamaal Trailer: Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi & Javed Jaffrey Bring The Fun Back All Over Again!

Total Dhamaal Trailer Reaction: Ajay Devgan | Anil Kapoor | Madhuri Dixit |FilmiBeat

The much awaited trailer of Total Dhamaal starring Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi and Javed Jaffrey is out and it brings the fun back all over again. The trailer is peppered with a lot of humour and rib-tickling scenes that'll bring back memories of the previous franchise and just like its prequels, this movie too will also be a sure shot hit at the box office, all thanks to the insane comedy that it brings into the picture.

Watch the trailer of Total Dhamaal below...

It's so funny, right? We're sure you watched it more than once as it has all the elements that the audiences craved for. Also, the Arshad Warsi and Javed Jaffrey combination is too funny to resist and is one of a kind we've ever seen. Also, it's good too see Madhuri Dixit and Anil Kapoor together once again and we're sure that the fans are gonna love every bit of it.

Also, Anil Kapoor praised Madhuri Dixit during the trailer launch by saying, "Working with Madhuri Dixit after so many years made me happy not only professionally but also emotionally."

Madhuri Dixit opened up by saying, "I thoroughly enjoyed working in this film. It's been beta, raja, 100 days like reunion. I laughed so much in between the shots. If people laugh even half of it. The film will be successful. The star cast is so brilliant and I loved the script. so I have to sign this film."

Total Dhamaal, starring Ajay Devgn, Madhuri Dixit, Arshad Warsi, Javed Jaffrey, Anil Kapoor, Riteish Deshmukh and Esha Gupta is all set to hit the theatres on February 22, 2019. The movie is directed by Indra Kumar and co-produced by Ajay Devgn.

Most Read: This Actor Had The Guts To Openly Ask Katrina Kaif For Marriage Right In Front Of Salman Khan