Trailer Of Vardhan Puri's Debut Hindi Film ‘Yeh Saali Aashiqui' Released

The grandson of legendary actor Amrish Puri, Vardhan Puri, will soon be seen on the big screens as the trailer of his debut Hindi film 'Yeh Saali Aashiqui' was released on Tuesday ahead of the film's release on November 22.

Promoted as a romantic-thriller, the film also stars Ruslan Mumtaz and Shivaleeka Oberoi in key roles.

Cherag Ruparel, who has worked as an assistant director on films like Lafangey Parindey, Do Dooni Chaar, Ishaqzaade, Shuddh Desi Romance, and Daawat-e-Ishq, has directed the movie.

Watch the trailer here:

Coming back to the trailer, it opens with Sahil (Puri) being quizzed by the police in what looks like a jail, about an attempted murder case. During the interrogation, what comes up is his love for Neeti (Oberoi) and their eventual break-up. Neeti on the other hand, confesses that Sahil would stalk and trouble her in college.

Further, the trailer uses the famed shower scene from Alfred Hitchcock's 1960 film, Psycho. The background score builds suspense about the revenge drama.

In the press release, the makers hinted about the plot, stating, "If you ever thought that a perfect love story exists, think again. Everything's twisted, including theirs."

The film is produced by Dr Jayantilal Gada's PEN India Ltd and Rajeev Amrish Puri. The producers had earlier clarified that the film had to be renamed as the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) had issues with its earlier title 'Paagal'.

"The film was earlier titled Paagal but the censor board had some issue with it. They felt it might hurt some people and hence they asked us to change it. We then zeroed in on Yeh Saali Aashiqui, and it is apt and is in sync with the story line. The trailer has got U/A certificate, and the film has got 'A' certificate without any cuts," Gada was quoted as saying by the Press Trust of India.