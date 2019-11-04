    Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Abhishek Bachchan Shuts Troll Who Called Him 'Unemployed'; His Epic Reply Is A Must-Read!

      By
      |

      When it comes to teaching trolls a lesson, Abhishek Bachchan is one of our favourites. The actor is often under the radar of the trolls but every single time, when the trolls hit the actor below the belt, he makes sure to shut them up with his witty replies.

      A few hours ago, Abhishek Bachchan shared a post on his Twitter page as a part of 'Monday Motivation' which read, "Have a purpose. Have a goal. Something impossible you want to accomplish, then prove to the world that it's not impossible."

      troll-calls-abhishek-bachchan-an-unemployed-the-actor-shuts-him-up

      While taking a sly dig at Junior Bachchan, a troll wrote, "What do you call a person who is happy on a Monday? Unemployed!" To which Abhishek replied, "Nah! Disagree. Somebody who loves doing whatever they are doing."

      Fans loved Abhishek's spontaneous reply to the troll and hailed the actor on Twitter.

      A fan wrote, "Believe me.. your this thought is much more powerful than the original one 🙂🙂 you are amazingly spontaneous and precise in conveying the message 👍👍👍."

      Another user wrote, "Perfect reply damn!"

      On the work front, Abhishek Bachchan will next be seen in 'The Big Bull'. The film is produced by Ajay Devgn and will be helmed by Kookie Gulati.

      (Social media posts are unedited)

      Read more about: abhishek bachchan
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue