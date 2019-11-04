Abhishek Bachchan Shuts Troll Who Called Him 'Unemployed'; His Epic Reply Is A Must-Read!

When it comes to teaching trolls a lesson, Abhishek Bachchan is one of our favourites. The actor is often under the radar of the trolls but every single time, when the trolls hit the actor below the belt, he makes sure to shut them up with his witty replies.

A few hours ago, Abhishek Bachchan shared a post on his Twitter page as a part of 'Monday Motivation' which read, "Have a purpose. Have a goal. Something impossible you want to accomplish, then prove to the world that it's not impossible."

While taking a sly dig at Junior Bachchan, a troll wrote, "What do you call a person who is happy on a Monday? Unemployed!" To which Abhishek replied, "Nah! Disagree. Somebody who loves doing whatever they are doing."

Fans loved Abhishek's spontaneous reply to the troll and hailed the actor on Twitter.

A fan wrote, "Believe me.. your this thought is much more powerful than the original one 🙂🙂 you are amazingly spontaneous and precise in conveying the message 👍👍👍."

Another user wrote, "Perfect reply damn!"

On the work front, Abhishek Bachchan will next be seen in 'The Big Bull'. The film is produced by Ajay Devgn and will be helmed by Kookie Gulati.

