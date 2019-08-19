English
    Troll Said 'Hate You' To Arjun Kapoor On His Photo Clicked By Malaika Arora; Here's How He Reacted

    By
    |

    Love is in the air for new lovebirds of the B-town, Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora. After keeping their relationship under wraps, the duo has finally come out in the open. Recently, Arjun Kapoor shared a candid picture shot by his girlfriend, Malaika on his Instagram page. While most of his followers are in awe of his love-dovey caption, a troll ended up putting a negative comment.

    When a troll left a comment, "I hate this man😡😡😡😡," Arjun Kapoor was quick to reply to the troll and wrote, "arjunkapoor @sarodepushkar but u still follow me !!! Strange na."

    troll-says-hate-you-to-arjun-kapoor-on-his-photo-clicked-by-malaika-arora-heres-how-reacted

    The befitting reply of Arjun Kapoor's left many of his followers impressed and here's how they reacted..

    john_doeofficial: "@arjunkapoor I do like you brother no matter what you do it why?"

    chaudharyswati_sweety: "@arjunkapoor hahaha epic rply😜"

    deepsharma9952: "@arjunkapoor savage😂"

    sim.30nov: "@sarodepushkar usne tumhara keya bigara? You don't have a job because of him? You don't have a better life because of him? Your gf getting married to him? He took money from you to make films? What? I'm curious 🙄"

    On the work front, Arjun Kapoor was last seen in India's Most Wanted. He will be next seen in Panipat. The film is helmed by Ashutosh Gowariker and it also casts Sanjay Dutt, Kriti Sanon and Zeenat Aman.

    (Social media posts are unedited)

