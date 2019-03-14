Trollers Aim TARGET At Akash Ambani; MOCK At His First Reaction After Seeing Bride Shloka [VIDEO]

Netizens Target Akash Ambani

An user named @zarif_guzel wrote, "Y those ohh! not so cute expressions...is he really retarted." [sic]

Another user named @siddiq_maimuna also wrote, "He should behave like a man not kid. Its wedding of ambanis over acting bht kar raha hai ye ambani ka beta. Plz come bol raha hai. Chamcha banega ye pakka biwi ka. Maa b pareshan lag rahi hai eske behaviour se" [sic]

Negative Comments Kept Pouring For His Viral Video

An user named @im_megha_08 wrote, "I think he has some kind of mental disability...his expressions are not normal." [sic]

@ganesh_pratap96: "He acts like a birthday boy seeing his cake coming.." [sic]

And The Trolling Continued…

@shrey.khanna.07: "I was also thinking the same.The way he was reacting it seemed to me that he is abnormal." [sic]

However, Some Found Akash Ambani’s Expression ‘Cute’

An Instagram user named @__surbhi_sharma_ defended his reaction and said it was every bit cute. She wrote, "No........he look damn cute.......it only shows how excited he was to see his bride......only a real men love his women like that." [sic]

Another user named @ziyazamaan wrote, "Love his expressions ❤" [sic]