Trollers Aim TARGET At Akash Ambani; MOCK At His First Reaction After Seeing Bride Shloka [VIDEO]
Last week, the elder son of business tycoon, Mukesh Ambani, Akash Ambani got married to Shloka Mehta and many famous personalities were seen in attendance to bless the couple! Amid all big names like Amitabh Bachchan, Shahrukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Priyanka Chopra Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif, Ranveer Singh and Ranbir Kapoor were also spotted at the wedding. Post the wedding, many inside videos and pictures got viral and amid all, a video of Akash Ambani's first reaction after seeing his bride Shloka, is all going viral and netizens are rather targeting him for the same.
#ishaambani #akashambani #shlokamehta #weddingday #aishwaryaraibachchan #Bollywood #love #sonalibendre #mumbai #akshaykumar #priyankachopra #mukeshambani #nitaambani #indianwedding #wedding #weddingdress #bride #groom #ambanis #abhishekbachchan #shahrukhkhan #rekha #ranbirkapoor #sachintendulkar #kritisanon #weddingreception #shilpashetty
Netizens Target Akash Ambani
An user named @zarif_guzel wrote, "Y those ohh! not so cute expressions...is he really retarted." [sic]
Another user named @siddiq_maimuna also wrote, "He should behave like a man not kid. Its wedding of ambanis over acting bht kar raha hai ye ambani ka beta. Plz come bol raha hai. Chamcha banega ye pakka biwi ka. Maa b pareshan lag rahi hai eske behaviour se" [sic]
Negative Comments Kept Pouring For His Viral Video
An user named @im_megha_08 wrote, "I think he has some kind of mental disability...his expressions are not normal." [sic]
@ganesh_pratap96: "He acts like a birthday boy seeing his cake coming.." [sic]
And The Trolling Continued…
@shrey.khanna.07: "I was also thinking the same.The way he was reacting it seemed to me that he is abnormal." [sic]
However, Some Found Akash Ambani’s Expression ‘Cute’
An Instagram user named @__surbhi_sharma_ defended his reaction and said it was every bit cute. She wrote, "No........he look damn cute.......it only shows how excited he was to see his bride......only a real men love his women like that." [sic]
Another user named @ziyazamaan wrote, "Love his expressions ❤" [sic]