    Trouble Begins For Shahrukh Khan's Son Aryan Khan; How Will He Overcome It?

    The news about Shahrukh Khan and Aryan Khan coming together to dub The Lion King in Hindi has taken Bollywood by storm. However, it seems the trouble has just begun for SRK's elder son, Aryan, who's all set to put his front foot in Bollywood. Wondering why? Well, the moment the news broke out, many netizens slammed SRK and his son in the name of nepotism. Yes, you read it right! Have a dekko at some of the tweets questioning Disney about why they roped in Aryan along with SRK.

    An user named Lakshya Mittal wrote, "When even Disney knows that Bharat mein #TheLionKing jaisi strong script bechne ke iye bhi nepotism ka sahara lena padega. Yes, we deserve it. Also, no problem that Aryan wants 2 do films, but handing him TLK on a platter to debut is what nepotism is all about."

    While the another user wrote, "#TheLionKing paise Mai kitni power Hoti hai... Welcome to NEPOTISM club."

    An user named Aishik Sinha took a sharp dig at SRK while tweeting, "Indian people rejected dynastic politics but still is incapable to reject dynastic rule in bollywood. Hope good days prevail there. #TheLionKing."

    "Shahrukh Khan just invented a new form nepotism #TheLionKing," wrote another user.

    Clearly, the decision to rope in Aryan Khan has left the audience divided. While SRK's fans are welcoming Aryan with an open arm, some of the netizens aren't quite elated with the news.

    Earlier SRK had tweeted about lending his voice for The Lion King along with Aryan and had written, "Glad to be a part of this journey... a timeless film. Voicing it in Hindi with my own Simba. The last time we did a film was around 15 years ago and it was 'Incredible' and this time around its even more fun. Hope everyone enjoys it 19th July onwards. #TheLionKing."

    Meanwhile, The Lion King is helmed by Jon Favreau and is all set to hit the theatres on July 19, 2019.

    What's your view on this entire fiasco? Do let us know in the comments section below!

