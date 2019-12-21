TRP Toppers (Online): Choti Sarrdaarni Witnesses Drop; Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum Re-enters The Chart

Bigg Boss 13 & Beyhadh 2

Colors' controversial reality show, Bigg Boss 13 has retained top spot with 37.7 points, while Sony TV's Beyhadh 2 has dropped to the third spot with 31.2 points.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai & Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke

While Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has jumped to the fourth spot, its spin-off Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke has occupied the second place. The shows have garnered 28.4 and 35.0 points, respectively.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah & Kasautii Zindagii Kay

SAB TV's Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has jumped to the fifth spot followed by Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 at the sixth place. The shows have managed to get 27.3 and 24.7 points, respectively.

Bepanah Pyaarr & Choti Sarrdaarni

While Bepanah Pyaarr has managed to occupy the seventh spot with 23.0 points, Choti Sarrdaarni is at the eighth spot with 21.2 points.

Yehh Jadu Hai Jinn Ka & Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum

Yehh Jadu Hai Jinn Ka has jumped to the ninth spot followed by Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum at the 10th place. The shows have managed to fetch 19.7 and 17.0 points, respectively.