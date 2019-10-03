    Bigg Boss Season 13 Bigg Boss Season 13
      Marjaavaan 'Tum Hi Aana' Song: Sidharth Malhotra-Tara Sutaria's Love Ballad Is Soothing To The Ears!

      A few days ago, the makers of Sidharth Malhotra-Tara Sutaria starrer 'Marjaavaan' released the official trailer of the film, which received a mixed response from the audience. While some appreciated the massy dialogues, the trailer also inspired memes and trolls.

      Amidst all this, the first song titled 'Tum Hi Aana' is out and we must say, it's quite pleasing to the ears. The video features Raghu (Sidharth Malhotra) in a jail recalling sweet memories with his love interest Zoya (Tara Sutaria).

      Sung by Jubin Nautiyal and composed by Payal Dev, 'Tum Hi Aana' definitely tugs at your heartstrings. Sidharth took to his social media to share the song and wrote, "Iraade phir se jaane ke nahi laana...#TumHiAana! One of my favourite songs from the #Marjaavaan album, out now." (sic)

      Directed by Milap Zaveri, 'Marjaavaan' has Riteish Deshmukh essaying the role of a pint-sized antagonist who creates havoc in Sidharth Malhotra-Tara Sutaria's love story. Rakul Preet Singh also plays a pivotal role in the film.

      'Marjaavaan' is slated to hit the theatrical screens on November 8, 2019.

