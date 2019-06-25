Twinkle Khanna Banned Akshay Kumar From Working With Katrina Kaif & Priyanka Chopra: Kamaal R Khan

KRK Spits Fire Yet Again!

"When media says that Salman khan has made Katrina, then It's 100% unfair with late great director Raj Kanwar and Akshay Kumar, who relaunched her in Humko Deewana Kar Gaye! Later Akshay gave her many films till Twinkle banned her. In between RGV and Anil Sharma also gave her films."

'Twinkle Banned Priyanka From Working With Akshay'

In his next tweet, he writes, "Akshay Kumar has done max 8 films (8th Sooryavanshi) with Katrina. So he is the real Godfather for Katrina. She called him like her father on Salman's show #DusKaDum🤪 But Still Twinkle banned her. Twinkle banned Priyanka Chopra and few others also from working with Akshay!"

'Katrina Was Never Launched By Salman'

"Salman khan launched Sneha Ullal, Zareen Khan, Sonakshi, Daisy, Pranutan and all are super flop. Katrina was never launched or relaunched by Salman khan," adds KRK.

What's Your Take?

KRK is known for his controversial tweets but celebs hardly react to his tweets. We won't be surprised if Salman, Akshay and Twinkle snub his tweet yet again.

On a related note, Akshay and Katrina will be seen next in Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi. The film is slated to hit the theatres in 2020.