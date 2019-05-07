English
    Twinkle Khanna Makes Katrina Kaif Very Nervous; Is This The Reason?

    Twinkle Khanna is known for her impeccable sense of humour and her Twitter handle, Mrs Funnybones is a proof to that. Her witty digs and sharp tongue never fails to leave us surprised. But you folks would be surprised to know that one major leading lady in Bollywood is quite intimated by her.

    Recently at an award function, Katrina Kaif confessed that Twinkle Khanna leaves her very nervous. Surprising, isn't it?

    When Katrina Left Everyone Surprised!

    Katrina Kaif made this surprising revelation during her acceptance speech after receiving an award for her impeccable sense of style.

    The Actress Hoped Twinkle Wasn't Present In The Room

    The actress said, "Thank you so much for this award. The only thing that I was thinking when I came here tonight was, 'I really hope that Twinkle is not in the room because she really makes me nervous."

    Katrina Calls Twinkle The 'Best'

    She further added, "She gives the best speeches because she is just the funniest person. I just want to say... Sorry, it has got nothing to do with my award, but I just want to say that I love you, I think you are absolutely the best because you are so authentic."

    On The Work Front

    Katrina is all set to reunite with Twinkle's hubby Akshay Kumar after almost a decade for Rohit Shetty's cop drama Sooryavanshi. The film hit the shooting floors yesterday. Akshay and Katrina were last seen together in Farah Khan's Tees Maar Khan.

    It's Bharat Time For Katrina

    The actress is currently busy with the promotions of Salman Khan starrer Bharat.

    Speaking about the film, Katrina was recently quoted as saying, "I feel the audience expects a lot from Salman and me as an onscreen jodi. We have received so much love and support from fans that we have that much more responsibility to deliver a good film."

    The film is slated to release on June 5, 2019.

    Story first published: Tuesday, May 7, 2019, 11:47 [IST]
