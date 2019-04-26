English
    Twinkle Khanna's Reaction On Her Reply To PM Modi's Joke: Only Party I Endorse Is Vodka, Hangover

    For those who ain't aware, Akshay Kumar had recently interviewed PM Narendra Modi where they spoke about everything else other than 'politics'. The interview went viral on the internet and became a talking point of the nation.

    During the conversation, Modi stumped Akshay when he mentioned Twinkle's name and said, "Main aapka bhi Twitter dekhta hoon aur Twinkle Khanna ji ka Twitter dekhta hoon. Kabhi Kabhi toh mujhe lagta hai ki vo mere upar gussa nikaalti hai Twitter pe, toh uske kaaran aapke parivaarik jeevan mein badi shaanti rehti hogi. Unka pura gussa mujpe nikal jaata hoga isliye aapko araam rehta hoga. Toh is prakaar se main aapke kaam aaya hoon."

    Recently, Twinkle tweeted a clarification to her response to Modi's comments in an interview with her husband. She insisted her tweet did not amount to an endorsement.

    Twinkle Has A Hilarious Reaction

    The actress-turned-author tweeted, "The only party I am likely to be a part of at this point would involve liberal amounts of vodka shots and a hangover the next day :)"

    Rewind

    The actress-turned-author had earlier tweeted, "I have a rather positive way of looking at this - Not only is the Prime Minister aware that I exist but he actually reads my work :)." Her reaction had elicited a string of reactions on Twitter.

    Akshay & Twinkle Have Opposing Political Ideologies

    "Both Twinkle and I are not against anyone. She has her point of view and I have mine. That's the way things should be between a husband and wife. If I tell her to do things my way, it's wrong on my part. Such things can cause trouble and even break a relationship."

    On The Work Front

    Akshay will be next seen in Mission Mangal, Housefull 4, a film on Prithviraj Chauhan and Kanchana 3 remake rumoured to be titled as 'Laxmi Bomb'.

