    Twinkle Khanna ROASTS A 20-Year-Old Review Of SRK's 'Baadshah': I Still Have That Fine Navel

    By
    |
    Twinkle Khanna shares hilarious review of Baadshah after 20 years | FilmiBeat

    Twinkle Khanna's crackling sense of humour never fails to leave us in splits. Her film, 'Baadshah' which starred Shahrukh Khan completed 20 years today. Trust Mrs Funnybones to always do things differently! So this time, she dug out a 20-year-old review of that film.

    The actress shared an excerpt from the review published in 1999. It read, "Shahrukh has performed well, so have Twinkle and her navel, which was in full view right through the film. (sic)." An amused Twinkle loved that part of the review so much that she gave a pat on the back for her 'emotive body part'.

    Check out the post here.

    View this post on Instagram

    Did I say I never got good reviews? I apparently did with the support of an emotive body part! Have to say that 20 years on and the Baadshah couple still have it - SRK still has his dimples and I still have that fine navel:) Thank you sending this and brightening up my morning @manishmalhotra05 😂#navelgrazing

    A post shared by Twinkle Khanna (@twinklerkhanna) on

    Twinkle Has A Funny Comeback To A Review Which Objectified Her

    Twinkle Has A Funny Comeback To A Review Which Objectified Her

    The actress-turned-author wrote, "Did I say I never got good reviews? I apparently did with the support of an emotive body part! Have to say that 20 years on and the Baadshah couple still have it - SRK still has his dimples and I still have that fine navel:) Thank you for sending this and brightening up my morning, Manish Malhotra. #navelgrazing."

    Meanwhile, Abbas-Mastan Shared Some Interesting Trivia About Their Film

    Meanwhile, Abbas-Mastan Shared Some Interesting Trivia About Their Film

    While speaking to Bollywood Hungama, the director-duo shared that King Khan actually performed the card tricks in the film.

    They told the entertainment portal, "Shahrukh provided a lot of inputs. Woh kamaal ke actor hain! Whether it's in humour or serious scenes, he's too good. Some of the card tricks were actually done by him, after a magician on the set taught him. No graphics or VFX were used. People still see the film and wonder how he managed to do it!"

    Abbas-Mastan Consider 'Baadshah' Their Most Difficult Script Till Date!

    Abbas-Mastan Consider 'Baadshah' Their Most Difficult Script Till Date!

    They were quoted as saying by Bollywood Hungama, "When 'Baadshah' was announced, there was a perception that we both and SRK are making another anti-hero film after Baazigar. Also, the title of both seemed in a similar zone and this further fuelled the perception. But our idea was to make a diametrically different film. We realized that if we add multiple tracks, misunderstandings with a dash of humour, it will make for a great watch. For us, it was very difficult to write these parallel tracks and weave them seamlessly into the narrative. Baadshah remains our most difficult script till date!"

    A Sequel To 'Baadshah' On The Cards?

    A Sequel To 'Baadshah' On The Cards?

    To this, the director-duo replied, "If we get a subject which is in the same league with misunderstandings and humour galore, then we are of course ready. But it has to be one level up and that itself is quite a challenge. Also, the producers - Venus - are like family. We have done seven films with them. They give us free hand. But we don't want to make a film for the heck of it. So if a writer comes up with a perfect script, only think we can think of a sequel."

    Should SRK Take Up More Films Like 'Baadshah'?

    Should SRK Take Up More Films Like 'Baadshah'?

    On this, Abbas-Mastan said, "All actors go through highs and lows in their careers. He has his own thinking and doesn't like to repeat his acts. We did meet him once but we don't have any subject for him. Otherwise he is always open to reading our scripts. We need an ideal subject for him that is fitting for his stature. Real life mein bhi, woh dil ka baadshah hi hai! He's such a good-natured man. Itna achha aadmi hai woh!"

    PM Modi COMPLAINS To Akshay Kumar: Twinkle Ji Ka Poora Gussa Mujhpe Nikal Jaata Hai Twitter Pe

    More SHAHRUKH KHAN News

    Story first published: Tuesday, August 27, 2019, 14:35 [IST]
