      Twinkle Khanna's '6 Cows' Joke Wins The Internet Over

      By
      |

      Twinkle Khanna aka Mrs Funnybones always knows how to crack us up. Her recent Instagram post is yet another proof of that and is sure to drive your mid-week blues away. For the uninitiated, Twinkle is on a holiday with sister Rinke Khanna and friend Karishma Bedi. She took to Instagram to post a picture of hers where she is spotted with five cows and captioned it, "Six cows sitting together, some more sacred than others #TravelDiaries." Take a look at the picture below.

      Twinkle Khannas 6 Cows Joke Bowls Over The Internet

      As expected, her post garnered a lot of reactions. Dia Mirza and Tahira Kashyap posted ROFL emoticons while the post left many netizens in splits as well.

      Take a look at some of the reactions below.

      jp_vicious Holy cow !

      eldiavida Wheres the bull😁

      carhanger Ok but the sixth one is so pretty💐

      In case, you did not know, Tina is an interior designer and author. She gave up acting post her marriage to superstar Akshay Kumar in 2000. The couple is adorable parents to two children, son Aarav and daughter Nitara.

      Speaking of Akshay, looks like nothing can stop him these days. He was last seen in Mission Mangal, alongside an ensemble star cast. The movie raked in over Rs 200 crore at the box office. He has a plethora of projects in hand including Good News, Housefull 4, Bachchan Pandey, Ikka, Sooryavanshi, Laxmmi Bomb and a biopic on Prithviraj Chauhan.

      It was just a few hours ago that a new song - Bhoot - was dropped from his latest, Housefull 4. The song features the cast along with Nawazzudin SIddique, who appears in a cameo in the film. The song has drawn mixed reactions.

      Housefull 4 is slated for a Diwali release - October 25, 2019.

      (Social media posts are unedited)

      Read more about: twinkle khanna akshay kumar
