      Twinkle Khanna: I Have Gotten Into Trouble For Saying Things That Are Actually True

      Twinkle Khanna has recently launched a platform, Tweak India, for women-oriented content to challenge old ideas and discover new ones. In an interview with Indian Express, Twinkle Khanna reveals how the tone of her writing is often irreverent.

      She says, "I wish there was a formula. There is nothing in life that's so serious that you can't crack a joke about, including death. That's the person I have always been, even when I was much younger. I have gotten into trouble for saying things that are actually true."

      "The situations that we witness in life can be ridiculous. You must be paying 37 per cent tax and I am paying 44 per cent tax. Yet, we are falling into one pothole after another. I can complain about the pothole or choose to crack a joke about it."

      Speaking of her stint as an interior designer and a columnist, Twinkle says that there was a time when she used to do so many projects as an interior decorator in a year. However, while writing, she has found her happy place.

      Twinkle also reveals that her first job has been selling fish with her grandmother and she has had many jobs in her life. Twinkle says she never wanted to be in one place and climb only one mountain. She further asserted that since writing is not integrated with her personality, she can't leave it behind.

      In the same interview, when Twinkle was asked, why her bio on social media page does not mention her stint as an actor, she said, "I have amnesia; I don't recollect that existed."

      On a related note, Twinkle is pretty excited for her mom, Dimple Kapadia, who has bagged a role in Christopher Nolan's movie, Tenet.

      Story first published: Tuesday, October 8, 2019, 20:15 [IST]
