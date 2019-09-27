Twinkle Khanna Will Never Direct Akshay Kumar In Films & The Reason Will Leave You In Splits!

We Love Twinkle's Sense Of Humour

When asked about directing her hubby in a film, the actress said that it feels directing her husband in real life is a mammoth task in itself. Twinkle was quoted as saying as, "I often try and direct my husband in real life and that seems like a mammoth task, so I don't want to try and direct him in reel-life as well!"

However, Twinkle Has Been A Constant Pillar Of Support To Akshay

"My wife has been a very big help in my career. It's not that I have to discuss every single script with her before I give it my nod, but she talks to me and I remember (those) things. She told me once, 'Koe zor zabardasti nahi hai, jo aacha lage karo," the actor once candidly admitted in an interview.

Meanwhile, The Actress Also Opened Up About Her Son's Aspirations

"My son's studying right now, and that's what I want him to focus on. The future will map itself. And he is still discovering aspects of himself. It changes every year, so let's see when he is all grown up," Twinkle told Hindustan Times.

Does She Have Any Plans Of Penning A Script?

To this, Twinkle said that she hasn't planned anything so far, only to quickly add, 'But who knows.'