Twitteratis Reaction: Uri VS The Accidental Prime Minister - Which Film Won Audiences' Heart?

Today (January 11, 2018), Vicky Kaushal starrer Uri and Anupam Kher starrer The Accidental Prime Minister hit the theatres and we're here with the verdict of the audiences, who have already watched the film and here's what they have to say about the film. Interestingly, both the films have become the newest campaign runners in this season of polarised politics.

Here's what movie-goers have to say after watching The Accidental Prime Minister:

90's Bitch! @Boskjos: "On the other hand, except the performance of @AnupamPKher sir and some parts Akshay Khanna, the movie is not at all impactful.! Could have done better with the story! #TheAccidentalPrimeMinister." [sic]

CHARLIE @CharlieGulshan: "#TheAccidentalPrimeMinister Review: Stellar performance from Anupam Kher & Akshaye Khanna. A well maintained political drama which loses the depth in the writing. Anupam Kher's acting evokes the empathy for Manmohan Singh." [sic]

vishal chandravanshi @vishalhl: "#TheAccidentalPrimeMinister is the best political film which is made in india and @AnupamPKher sir u nailed it and #AkshayeKhanna is the man to watch out for." [sic]

harsh sharan @HarshSharan: "Thanks 2 @AnupamPKher for acting in the movie #TheAccidentalPrimeMinister people will come to know about the real face of congress party #ManhattanBeach earn respect and #rahul and #sonia earn booo. Thanks to @barugaru for writing book." [sic]

Amrit Totla @Amrit10833806: "Amazing acting .. horrible truth .. @AnupamPKher #TheAccidentalPrimeMinister." [sic]

Rahul verma @RahulVerma4860: "#TheAccidentalPrimeMinister is a shoddy and poorly executed film where the makers threw every possible theory to check if it works or not ! .Sheen use of prosthetic on @AnupamPKher but the accent,walking style everything seems bogus and spoof oriented .🌟🌟/5 ." [sic]

Here's what movie-goers have to say after watching Uri:

N J 🌟 💥 @Nilzrav: "#URIReview: Powerful, Sharp & Intelligent. A film which is a far cry from all the unnecessary melo-dramatic moments, with an only aim to STRIKE where it is supposed to. @VickyKaushal09 shines in a calm & composed act, ensuring a SUPERLATIVE performance. #URITheSurgicalStrike." [sic]

Abha Kulkarni @AbhaKulkarn90: "Excellent example of- when you want to be appreciative, but still play safe!The movie is #URITheSurgicalStrike #Bollywood #IndianPolitics." [sic]

Ruchhir Mishrra @ruchirmishraTOI: "#URITheSurgicalStrike is must watch. @vickykaushal09 you are growing day by day. @yamigautam you were brilliant. @SirPareshRawal you were awesomem Kudos to director Aditya Dhar. High point was 'Bharat Mata ki Jai' chants by audience at the end, which sums it all." [sic]

Diptendu Mitra @dip10du4: "@vickykaushal09 , the day i seen u acting in Masaan, i knew u r gem. Absolutely great acting, screenplay & direction. Write it, it will be a blockbuster. #URITheSurgicalStrike #firstdayfirstshow." [sic]