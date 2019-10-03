Two Men Who Threatened Salman Khan Arrested By Police For Thievery And Drug Smuggling

Two men, who had threatened Salman Khan in a social media post have been arrested by the police today, October 3, 2019. The two made the post on September 16, apparently to gain publicity.

The men have been identified as Jacky Bishnoi, alias Laurence Babal, and Jagadish, by the SHO of Chapasani, Jodhpur, Praveen Kumar. They are reportedly vehicle thieves and drug smugglers.

The threat against Salman was posted by Jacky, who replaced his name with 'Laurence', so as to make it seem like he is associated with the Laurence gang of Jodhpur.

The two had stolen two cars to carry out their drug smuggling operation, reported Kumar. Upon suspicion of seeing two men driving around in a luxury car, the police stopped them and questioned them. Further investigation got the two caught.

The cars have now been retrieved, and a case of drug smuggling and vehicle theft has been registered against Jacky and Jagadish.

Later, it was discovered that Jacky is the same man who threatened Salman Khan.

A few days ago, Salman's former bodyguard was caught by the police and taken to a hospital for going out of control and creating ruckus on the road.

MOST READ: Navratri 2019 Song Of The Day: 'Indhana Winva' By Falguni Pathak Cannot Be Missed On Garba Night!