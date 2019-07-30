English
    Udit Narayan Lodges Police Complaint After Receiving Death Threats!

    As shocking as it may sound, playback singer Udit Narayan recently claimed that he has been receiving threat calls for the last one month from an unknown number. Now, he has lodged a complaint against the caller at Amboli Police Station, Mumbai.

    The case has been further transferred to the anti-extortion cell (AEC) of the Mumbai crime branch. The police officials have found that the calls were being made from a stolen phone, and identified the name of the caller as Lakman.

    Bharat Gaikwad, senior police inspector of Amboli police station was quoted as saying by ANI, "The complaint was filed by the actor four days ago and since then we have increased patrolling near Udit's residence."

    Upon investigation, the police found out that the number was registered in the name of the security guard of Udit Narayan's building. During interrogation, he revealed that his mobile was stolen a month ago while he was en route to his hometown.

    (Inputs From ANI)

    udit narayan
