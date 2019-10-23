    Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Ujda Chaman Actor Sunny Singh Says That He Admires Bala Actor Ayushmann Khurrana

      By
      |

      Ayushmann Khurrana's 'Bala' has been getting into a string of controversies lately. After its trailer released, the director of Ujda Chaman, Abhishek Pathak accused Bala of being very similar to his own film. Ujda Chaman is a Hindi remake of a Kannada movie, 'Ondu Motteya Kathe', which revolves around the story of a balding man.

      But Ujda Chaman's lead actor, Sunny Singh is not taking this matter too seriously, and says that he admires Ayushmann very much.

      Ujda Chaman Actor Says That He Admires Bala Actor Ayushmann

      Talking to Bollywood Life, Sunny Singh said, "Ayushmann is very senior to me and I admire his work. Today, where he has reached, it's over the years that he has built and I respect him and look up to him. For me, with Ujda Chaman if I am able to take my craft a notch higher then my efforts shall be paid off."

      Earlier, Sunny had spoken about comparisons between the two movies. He had said that when he heard about the two movies being similar, he wondered why this was happening. But he eventually realized that they are two actors who are just doing their jobs. He also said that he loves Ayushmann and is a big fan of his acting.

      "I know Aparkshakti (Khurana) and Tahira (Kashyap) too, so it's all cool. People might also feel that way because it's trending but personally, an actor is chilling and thinking only about his movie. Even if they compare, the makers know both have put in their best. Which film works at the box office is another thing. I am only concerned about the respect from the audience and makers. Comparisons with him won't bother me," he added.

      Bala, starring Bhumi Pednekar alongside Ayushmann, is scheduled for release on November 7. It is directed by Amar Kaushik.

      Ujda Chaman is set to hit theatres on November 8.

      MOST READ: Ananya Panday Spills The Beans On What Will Be Different In The Remake Of Pati Patni Aur Woh

      Story first published: Wednesday, October 23, 2019, 1:37 [IST]
      Other articles published on Oct 23, 2019
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue