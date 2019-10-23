Ujda Chaman Actor Sunny Singh Says That He Admires Bala Actor Ayushmann Khurrana

Ayushmann Khurrana's 'Bala' has been getting into a string of controversies lately. After its trailer released, the director of Ujda Chaman, Abhishek Pathak accused Bala of being very similar to his own film. Ujda Chaman is a Hindi remake of a Kannada movie, 'Ondu Motteya Kathe', which revolves around the story of a balding man.

But Ujda Chaman's lead actor, Sunny Singh is not taking this matter too seriously, and says that he admires Ayushmann very much.

Talking to Bollywood Life, Sunny Singh said, "Ayushmann is very senior to me and I admire his work. Today, where he has reached, it's over the years that he has built and I respect him and look up to him. For me, with Ujda Chaman if I am able to take my craft a notch higher then my efforts shall be paid off."

Earlier, Sunny had spoken about comparisons between the two movies. He had said that when he heard about the two movies being similar, he wondered why this was happening. But he eventually realized that they are two actors who are just doing their jobs. He also said that he loves Ayushmann and is a big fan of his acting.

"I know Aparkshakti (Khurana) and Tahira (Kashyap) too, so it's all cool. People might also feel that way because it's trending but personally, an actor is chilling and thinking only about his movie. Even if they compare, the makers know both have put in their best. Which film works at the box office is another thing. I am only concerned about the respect from the audience and makers. Comparisons with him won't bother me," he added.

Bala, starring Bhumi Pednekar alongside Ayushmann, is scheduled for release on November 7. It is directed by Amar Kaushik.

Ujda Chaman is set to hit theatres on November 8.

