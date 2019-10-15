Ujda Chaman Director Abhishek Pathak Claims, ‘Dialogues, Situation & Everything Of Bala Is Similar'

Abhishek Pathak Feels It Is The Makers Of Bala Who Should Take Responsibility

Pathak told PTI, "There are some similarities that can be seen between Bala and Ujda Chaman. I don't know what's happening. I came with my trailer on October 1 and they came out with it around 10-11 October," and added, "So this question should be asked to them that how is it similar? If they had seen my trailer, they should have done something... at least, change something."

Bala Is Claimed To Be Similar To Kannada Movie 'Ondu Motteya Kathe'

Ujda Chaman is a remake of the Kannada movie ‘Ondu Motteya Kathe', featuring Sunny Singh. Pathak continued, "I know the original film so well and mine is an official remake. People don't know yet, because they are just seeing the trailer, but I know. I can see the glimpses of the original film in that trailer (Bala). So, I was like fine, let the legal team handle it."

Abhishek Pathak Talks About Legal Action

Regarding legal action against the makers of Bala, he said, "We are in discussions with my team right now. We had sent them a notice when we bought the rights, early 2019 because even their announcement had come around the same time. I gave them all the documents because their film sounded similar.

'Everything Is Similar'

"They said except for the character being bald, nothing is similar and I bought their words. But now that doesn't seem to be the case. Dialogues, situation, everything seems similar and even people have caught it," he added.