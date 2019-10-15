Ujda Chaman Director Abhishek Pathak Claims, ‘Dialogues, Situation & Everything Of Bala Is Similar'
Ayushmann Khurrana's upcoming film, 'Bala', has landed in a controversy. Abhishek Pathak, the director of 'Ujda Chaman', accused Bala of being too similar to his, to be ignored. The director says that everything, from the poster, to its dialogues, situation and everything is almost the same in both the movies.
Earlier, since Ujda Chaman was going to release first, Pathak said that it was Bala's makers who had to own up responsibility for the similarity in its concept. But now that Bala will be releasing a week before Ujda Chaman, Pathak is saddened by these actions.
Abhishek Pathak Feels It Is The Makers Of Bala Who Should Take Responsibility
Pathak told PTI, "There are some similarities that can be seen between Bala and Ujda Chaman. I don't know what's happening. I came with my trailer on October 1 and they came out with it around 10-11 October," and added, "So this question should be asked to them that how is it similar? If they had seen my trailer, they should have done something... at least, change something."
Bala Is Claimed To Be Similar To Kannada Movie 'Ondu Motteya Kathe'
Ujda Chaman is a remake of the Kannada movie ‘Ondu Motteya Kathe', featuring Sunny Singh. Pathak continued, "I know the original film so well and mine is an official remake. People don't know yet, because they are just seeing the trailer, but I know. I can see the glimpses of the original film in that trailer (Bala). So, I was like fine, let the legal team handle it."
Abhishek Pathak Talks About Legal Action
Regarding legal action against the makers of Bala, he said, "We are in discussions with my team right now. We had sent them a notice when we bought the rights, early 2019 because even their announcement had come around the same time. I gave them all the documents because their film sounded similar.
'Everything Is Similar'
"They said except for the character being bald, nothing is similar and I bought their words. But now that doesn't seem to be the case. Dialogues, situation, everything seems similar and even people have caught it," he added.
Bala was originally scheduled to release on November 15, a week after Ujda Chaman, but is now going to release a day before the latter. Pathak feels the filmmakers are trying to prove a point that they 'are the first ones to do this', by preponing the release date. Ujda Chaman is scheduled for release on November 8.
