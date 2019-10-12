Ujda Chaman Director Takes A Dig At Bala Makers: Are They Scared Of My Film When They've A Big Star?

Ujda Chaman Director Called Bala's Last-minute Change In Release Date 'Unethical'

Abhishek Pathak was quoted as saying by Mid-Day, "It is unethical on Dinesh's part to advance the release so that the film can release a day before our offering."

He Lashed Out At The Makers Of The Ayushmann Khurrana Film

"Are they scared of my film when they have a big star like Ayushmann Khurrana? While I think they have an upper hand, it appears that they feel they are on shaky ground and hence, are resorting to such things."

The Director Threatens To Take Legal Action Against Bala Makers

Abhishek further revealed that Maddock Films was sent a notice after the premise of Bala became known to him. He told the tabloid, "They assured us that their film is different, and I took their word for it. But we can all see that there is a blatant resemblance in the lead characters. We may take legal recourse."

Meanwhile, The Makers Of Bala Are Ready To Defend Their Film

They issued an official statement that read, "Bala has been in the works for several months. If there are multiple films which deal with one of the themes, it's all the more variety for the viewers to choose from, which can never be a bad thing. It's unfortunate if a fellow filmmaker sees this as anything but a positive for audiences. Maddock stands firmly by the originality of its film, and will back its project all the way, including through legal recourse if need be." (sic)