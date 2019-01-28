Umang 2019: Ranveer Singh Reveals How His Wife Deepika Padukone Greets Him Post Simmba Success!

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are hands down one of the cutest couples in tinsel town. The couple never fail to make us go 'awww' all the way with their cute PDA. Recently, the 'Gully Boy' actor attended the Umang 2019 awards show where he caught up with 'Simmba' director Rohit Shetty, Ajay Devgn and Akshay Kumar and they all even did a little gig before they dived into the award show.

As usual, the actor made a roaring entry, dressed in tiger print from head to toe, and was seen thanking Rohit Shetty for giving him a success like Simmba. A video of this act has gone viral on the internet.

Expressing his gratitude towards Rohit, Ranveer said, "Life bana di aapne meri Sir," as he thanked Rohit and even revealed that now the situation is such that his wife Deepika Padukone says, 'Aya Police' when he enters home. Ranveer's revelation left the audience in split.

Check out the video here-

On the work front, Ranveer will be next seen in Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy which also stars Alia Bhatt. The movie is slated to release on 14th February, 2019.

Recently while speaking about the film, the actor said, "When somebody told me about the script of Gully Boy, I told them that it is my film. If any other actor would have been a part of this film instead of me then I would have got burnt with jealousy. I was born to do Gully Boy and I knew only I can pull off this character."

Coming back to Umang 2019, here are some inside pictures and videos of Shahrukh Khan, Ranveer Singh, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and others from the starry night which you just can't miss-

