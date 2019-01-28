English
    Umang 2019: Ranveer Singh Reveals How His Wife Deepika Padukone Greets Him Post Simmba Success!

    Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are hands down one of the cutest couples in tinsel town. The couple never fail to make us go 'awww' all the way with their cute PDA. Recently, the 'Gully Boy' actor attended the Umang 2019 awards show where he caught up with 'Simmba' director Rohit Shetty, Ajay Devgn and Akshay Kumar and they all even did a little gig before they dived into the award show.

    As usual, the actor made a roaring entry, dressed in tiger print from head to toe, and was seen thanking Rohit Shetty for giving him a success like Simmba. A video of this act has gone viral on the internet.

    Expressing his gratitude towards Rohit, Ranveer said, "Life bana di aapne meri Sir," as he thanked Rohit and even revealed that now the situation is such that his wife Deepika Padukone says, 'Aya Police' when he enters home. Ranveer's revelation left the audience in split. 

    Check out the video here-

    View this post on Instagram

    #ranveersingh at his entertaining best at the police show Umang in Mumbai today #manavmanglani @manav.manglani

    A post shared by Manav Manglani (@manav.manglani) on Jan 27, 2019 at 11:40am PST

    On the work front, Ranveer will be next seen in Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy which also stars Alia Bhatt. The movie is slated to release on 14th February, 2019.

    Recently while speaking about the film, the actor said, "When somebody told me about the script of Gully Boy, I told them that it is my film. If any other actor would have been a part of this film instead of me then I would have got burnt with jealousy. I was born to do Gully Boy and I knew only I can pull off this character."

    Coming back to Umang 2019, here are some inside pictures and videos of Shahrukh Khan, Ranveer Singh, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and others from the starry night which you just can't miss-

    View this post on Instagram

    [Another Picture] Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Shah Rukh Khan at #UmangPoliceShow2019 #RanbirKapoor #Ranbir #ShahRukhKhan #AliaBhatt #Bollywood

    A post shared by Ranbir Kapoor Universe (@ranbirkapooruniverse) on Jan 27, 2019 at 8:45pm PST

    View this post on Instagram

    [Another Picture] Ranbir Kapoor at #UmangPoliceShow2019 ⭐ #Umang2019 #RanbirKapoor #Ranbir #Bollywood

    A post shared by Ranbir Kapoor Universe (@ranbirkapooruniverse) on Jan 27, 2019 at 12:33pm PST

    View this post on Instagram

    Dhuaandaar Entry #ranveersingh #umang #policeshow @manav.manglani

    A post shared by Manav Manglani (@manav.manglani) on Jan 27, 2019 at 11:25am PST

    View this post on Instagram

    #kartikaaryan #mumbaipolice show #umang2019 @viralbhayani

    A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani) on Jan 27, 2019 at 11:24am PST

    View this post on Instagram

    #ranveersingh #mumbaipolice show #umang2019 @viralbhayani

    A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani) on Jan 27, 2019 at 10:33am PST

    View this post on Instagram

    #katrinakaif #manishpaul #mumbaipolice show #umang2019 @viralbhayani

    A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani) on Jan 27, 2019 at 10:36am PST

    View this post on Instagram

    #ajaydevgan #akshaykumar #ranveersingh at #mumbaipolice show #umang2019 @viralbhayani

    A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani) on Jan 27, 2019 at 10:26am PST

    View this post on Instagram

    #jacquelinefernandez at #mumbaipolice show #umang2019 @viralbhayani

    A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani) on Jan 27, 2019 at 10:26am PST

    View this post on Instagram

    #shahrukhkhan #aliabhatt at #mumbaipolice show #umang2019 @viralbhayani

    A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani) on Jan 27, 2019 at 9:43am PST

    View this post on Instagram

    Her infectious energy!🔥🔥🔥 #SaraAliKhan slaying the stage at #Umang2019 with her very first performance at an award show😍 . . فيديو عرض #سارة_علي_خان على مسرح #umang2019 😍 تجنننن حركاتها وطاقتها ماشالله مووولعه المسرح 🔥

    A post shared by Reem🇰🇼 (@saraalikha_arab) on Jan 27, 2019 at 10:38am PST

    View this post on Instagram

    Power packed performance by @sushantsinghrajput on #Sweetheart song at #Umang2019 🕺😍❤ . #SushantSinghRajput

    A post shared by Team Sushant Singh Rajput (@team_sushant_singh_rajput) on Jan 27, 2019 at 10:56am PST

    Story first published: Monday, January 28, 2019, 11:35 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 28, 2019
