'Umrao Jaan' Music Composer Khayyam Passes Away

Veteran music composer, Mohammed Zahur Khayyam, has passed away due to cardiac arrest. The 92-year-old composer had been in a critical condition for the past one week. He had been admitted to the Intensive Care Unit of Mumbai's Sujay Hospital on July 28, after he collapsed in his house, suffering from a lung infection.

Ghazal singer Talat Aziz confirmed the news to Indian Express and said, "He passed away at 9:30 PM of cardiac arrest, but the factors were bilateral lung infection and he fought bravely for more than 21 days. I am at the hospital right now."

Khayyam, as he was popularly known, was admired for some great music compositions for films such as 'Kabhie Kabhie' and 'Umrao Jaan'. He began his career at just 17, in Ludhiana, Punjab. Some of his most popular songs were, 'Dikhayii Diye Yun' from Bazaar, 'In Aankhon Ki' from Umrao Jaan, 'Tere Chehre Se' from Kabhi Kabhi, 'Aaja Re' from Noorie, among others.

In February, when he turned 92, the composer donated Rs. 5,00,000 to the family members of those who died in the Pulwama Attack. He had said, "I am feeling really sad with what has happened in Pulwama, so I didn't feel like celebrating my birthday. My deepest condolences to the families who have lost their loved ones in this attack. I hope the Indian government will solve these issues. We have decided to donate Rs 500,000 to Prime Minister's Relief Fund and we are trying to donate more funds through our trust to support martyrs' families."