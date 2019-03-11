Unlike Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt Is Damn Confident About Marrying Ranbir Kapoor; Says It Feels Right

Alia On Marriage

In an unseen footage from Koffee With Karan Season 6, Alia is seen talking about feeling of getting married and said, "Honestly, there was a time in my life when I was like I am not going to get married till I am 30.

I need to act. But when you feel like you are in a space where you are comfortable and it feels peaceful and right, then there is no timing that really matters."

Alia Further Added..

"I have never calculated my career or my choices. Anyways, it is now proven that it is not actors who drive the film but it is the content.

So, whether I am married or single or in a relationship, it does not matter."

Deepika Also Talked About Balancing Marriage & Career

"There are a bunch of us today who are clear about what we want for ourselves. I think we are very driven about our careers the similar way we are driven about wanting a stable personal life, a relationship or a marriage.

I think all of us are equally capable of managing both or more with an equal amount of passion, dedication, commitment and success."

Deepika Further Added..

"That happens only in our country. In the West, they get married and divorced multiple times, they have children but that doesn't affect their careers."