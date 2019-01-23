UNMISSABLE: Deepika Padukone Is A Bridesmaid To A Friend In These Latest Pictures!

Deepika Stepped Into A Bridesmaid's Role For Her Friend's Wedding!

Last month, we saw Deepika and Ranveer taking off to Sri Lanka. While we assumed they went there for a short vacation or a honeymoon, we now know why they went there. The newlyweds attended Deepika's close friend's wedding in the gorgeous beach country to our south. The pictures from this wedding are as ethereal as DeepVeer's own wedding pictures. Deepika really got down to the role of bridesmaid as she can be seen fastening an earring of the bride.

Helps The Bride Get Ready

Deepika, a newlywed herself, turned into a bridesmaid for her friend's wedding. The two must be really close as we see Deepika helping the bride get ready for the beach wedding. Deepika wore an angelic white lacy saree, embellished with sequins, and a low back cut blouse for the occasion.

Casually Hanging Out With The Bride

Deepika can be seen hanging out with the bride as she gets ready for, we assume, a reception. Deepika looks stunning in a black turtleneck dress. No one can forget Deepika and Ranveer's own lavish wedding in Lake Como, Italy, last November. It was a private event for their closest family and friends. Deepika's wedding outfits and jewelry, and Ranveer's sherwani from the wedding was designed by Sabyasachi.

Another Sabyasachi Bride

Designer Sabyasachi shared a series of photographs from this destination wedding at Villa Bentota in Sri Lanka, as the bride, Srila Rao was a Sabyasachi bride. She turned on an old-worldly charm for her dreamy wedding and wore a light peach Sabyasachi saree. The bride and groom looked absolutely surreal. No wonder the designer titled the photographs as ‘The Inspirational Wedding Series'.