UNSEEN PHOTOS: Big B- Shweta Bachchan Dance Their Hearts Out At Abhishek-Aishwarya's Wedding!

Abhishek-Aishwarya At Their Sangeet Night

The designer-duo captioned this Instagram picture as, "In the picture above, Abhishek is matchlessly dapper in a blue silver brocade short Sherwani adorned with gota resham, stones and pearls, while Aishwarya exudes pure radiance in an embroidered pastel resham ghagra set that shone with sequins and stones along with a dupatta that was just as rich in details.

They further wrote, "Abhishek looks princely as ever and Aishwarya remains reminiscent of a goddess in all her bridal glory. The wedding was an epitome of glamour and grace and the memory of it remains fresh in our hearts."

Big B & Jaya Shake A Leg While Abhi-Aish Are All Smiles

"The three months of joyous preparation for this event was a highly emotional and creatively satisfying time for the duo. It was a truly precious, personal and pleasant experience," wrote Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla.

Meet The Dapper Groom

"2007: A groom so dapper, we continue to swoon even after all this time!

Abhishek Bachchan was royalty personified on the day of his wedding with Aishwarya Rai. His Sherwani was a work of art realized in a fabulous geometric Vasli pattern. The inner kurta had self-tailoring and gota details with intricately embroidered Zardozi borders. His jooties too, featured indulgent embroidery and his safa was made of Jamdhani tissue that had dreamy gota details.

Mothers often come to Abu Sandeep with a picture of this ensemble, wanting their sons to wear an identical Sherwani for their big day," read the designer duo's Instagram post.

A Candid Moment From The Wedding

Jaya Bachchan is seen performing a wedding ritual with her son in this picture.

A Pristine Capture

The designer duo further revealed, "Like Shweta's big day, Abhishek's wedding too had the pristine perfection of white at the heart of its theme!

The entire Bachchan family wore Vasli for the nuptials, their meticulously handcrafted ensembles being an ode to unsurpassed elegance. Majestic embroideries in silver and gold Vasli as well as resham lent regal grace and divine auspiciousness to the understated ivory, off-white and beige palette."

Happy Pictures Are The Best

In yet another picture, the groom's father, Amitabh Bachchan and Shweta Bachchan are seen dancing their hearts out at the wedding. Isn't this an adorable frame?