UNSEEN PHOTOS! Shweta Bachchan Looks Gorgeous As A Bride On Her Wedding Day; Jaya Steals Hearts!

Shweta Bachchan Looks Resplendent In White As A Bride

Sandeep Jani and Abu Khosla shared this picture and captioned it, "1997: The Bride wore White! Shweta Bachchan exudes pristine grace in a spectacular floral veil and ornaments at her mehendi dressed in exquisitely intricate chikankari. A pathbreaking ensemble which made the statement that white is absolutely auspicious." (sic)

Here Comes Doting Brother Abhishek!

The actor and his sister are seen holding hands in this perfect sibling capture.

"1997: ​A heartfelt thank you to Mrs. Jaya Bachchan for sharing these pictures from Shweta and Nikhil's Sangeet with us. Their wedding was the first ever event done by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla and the duo handled everything from decor to ensembles for each function for the entire Bachchan family," read the caption. (sic)

Shweta's Sangeet Was An Ode To Tradition

The caption further read, "The Sangeet was an ode to Tradition at it's glorious best. And the ensembles a tribute to classical elegance and masterful craftsmanship." (sic)

The Wedding Was An Absolute Fantasy

Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla further wrote, "Shweta Bachchan wore a sumptuous gold brocade khinkhaab ghagra with gold zardozi vasli in a leafy tendril pattern. "It was a huge honour to have Mr and Mrs Bachchan entrust us with such an important occasion in the family. That they also gave us complete creative freedom was priceless. It allowed us to dream and execute to our hearts' content and bring to life an absolute fantasy." (sic)

A Cute Moment

Explaining why Shweta's wedding was significant to them, the designer duo wrote, "1997: More from the spectacular wedding of Shweta Bachchan and Nikhil Nanda! "Jaya is like our sister and we are like Shweta's mamas. We've known her and Abhishek since they were in their early teens, so doing this wedding went beyond work for us and it will always hold a very special place in our hearts"Nikhil and his family were very close to us and our first interiors project was redecorating their home. So this wedding meant a lot to us. It was the first event we ever got to design from end to end. We had a great time. It was a fantastic creative and emotional experience!" (sic)

Details About Shweta's Outfit

For the wedding ceremony, they created ensembles that were a celebration of regal grace and hand-crafted embroideries. Shweta Bachchan wore a velvet ghagra paired with a blouse in maroon. Tiny booties embroidered in resham, badla and crystals filled the lehenga. A French net dupatta with a floral border completed this deliciously romantic ensemble.

Here's What The Bride's Mother Jaya Wore

Jaya Bachchan wore an exquisite red bandhini ghagra sari with lavish floral zardozi embroidery. Amitabh Bachchan too looks handsome in his traditional attire.

The Stunning Mother-Daughter Duo

"1997: Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla designed their first ever wedding and created a new standard for celebration.

For the wedding itself they broke with tradition and made white the epitome of bridal elegance!

The duo dressed Shweta Bachchan Nanda in a delicate, white Chikan ensemble. Crafted in real silver and antique gota borders with Zardozi embroidery at the hem, the dress exquisitely complemented the bride's fragile beauty. Seen with her is Jaya Bachchan wearing an entirely embroidered saree featuring Chikan jaali work in the Tagar flower motif. On her big day, Shweta mesmerized in a veil made of real flowers to complement her mother's saree. This photograph was clicked four days before she gave birth to her daughter, Navya Naveli," read the caption. (sic)