    Unseen Pics From Priyanka Chopra's Wedding: Parineeti Chopra Applies Haldi To 'Jiju' Nick Jonas!

    By
    |

    It's been more than a month since 'desi girl' Priyanka Chopra tied the knot with 'Jealous' singer Nick Jonas at Umaid Bhavan Palace in Jodhpur. But, their unseen wedding pictures continue to surface on the internet and slay it as always. Recently, Parineeti Chopra took to her social media page to share some never-seen-before clicks from her 'Mimi' didi's pre-wedding festivities.

    One look at those dreamy pictures and we bet you would be drooling all over them.

    Parineeti-Nick's Camaraderie Is Not To Be Missed

    In this picture shared by Parineeti, the actress is seen applying turmeric paste on Nick's face while Priyanka and the other family members look on.

    Priyanka Poses With Her Girl Squad

    The actress looked drop-dead gorgeous in a multi-coloured Abu Jani- Sandeep Khosla lehenga and is seen posing for a picture-perfect moment with her girl gang.

    Sisters Before Misters

    Priyanka Chopra and Parineeti Chopra drop some major sibling goals in this beautiful frame.

    Hello Beautiful

    Parineeti Chopra looks ethereal in this Sabyasachi Mukherjee lehenga which we wore for Priyanka-Nick's wedding.

    Priyanka Flaunts Her Million-Dollar Smile And We Are Totally Floored!

    Lilly Singh who too attended Priyanka-Nick's wedding recently shared an unseen click from their sangeet ceremony.

    She captioned the picture as, "Still buzzing from my sis @priyankachopra's wedding. Look at us. Just two desi girls living life and about to go home to loving partners. Hers is @nickjonas and mine is @scarbrothedawg but honestly those are minor details. Yup. We're the same. 🙄❤️ #NickyankaWedding."

    Earlier while speaking to a leading daily, Parineeti said, "I always wondered who Mimi didi (Priyanka) was going to marry. I always thought who that guy would be. And when you meet Nick, it is kind of reassuring that she has found her one, the man who is right for her.

    He is funny, calm, normal, simple and he loves her.She adores him and they're very much in love. They look wonderful together. I don't think there could have been a better person for her."

    Story first published: Wednesday, January 23, 2019, 11:51 [IST]
