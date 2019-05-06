UNWELL Amitabh Bachchan 'In Pain'; Cancels His Sunday Meet With Fans!

Amitabh Bachchan's Post Says It All

The superstar tweeted, "All Ef and well wishers .. not doing the Sunday meet at Jalsa Gate this evening." On his blog, he further wrote, "..Not doing the Sunday Darshan today... In bed... Pain .. Inform all, nothing to worry, but unable to come out."

Do You Know The Superstar Suffers From Hepatitis B?

Big B had earlier revealed at an event, "Hepatitis B came to me accidentally. After my accident on the sets of Coolie, I was infused with the blood of about 200 donors and 60 bottles of blood were injected into my system. The Australian antigen Hepatitis B had only been detected three months ago and it was very new for being detected also among various tests needed to be carried out before giving blood to another patient."

Big B Has Lost 75% Of His Liver

"One of my blood donors was carrying Hepatitis B virus which went into my system. I continued to function normally till year 2000 and almost 18 years after the accident, during a very normal medical checkup, I was told that my liver was infected and I had lost 75 per cent of my liver.

So, if I am standing here today, you are looking at a person who is surving with 25 per cent of liver. That is the bad part. The good part is you can survive even with 12%. But no one wants to get to that stage."

On The Work Front

Big B was last seen in Sujoy Ghosh's thriller 'Badla' co-starring Taapsee Pannu. The actor will be next seen in Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt starrer Brahmastra, Nagraj Manjule's Jhund and Rumi Jaffery's next alongside Emraan Hashmi.