English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    UNWELL Amitabh Bachchan 'In Pain'; Cancels His Sunday Meet With Fans!

    By
    |
    Amitabh Bachchan is unwell, he tweets about his health: Check Out Here |FilmiBeat

    It's been a tradition over the years at Jalsa in Mumbai where every Sunday, megastar Amitabh Bachchan steps out of his house to greet his fans. Hundreds of people throng to his residence to catch a glimpse of their favourite star who makes everyone's day by waving at them from the premise of his house.

    However this Sunday, Big B had to skip the meet-and-greet session owing to his ill-health. The actor later took to his Twitter page to reveal that he isn't keeping well and hence he won't be stepping out to meet his fans. He also urged his fans not to worry for him.

    He even tweeted, "T 3155 - मैं न जानता था की , एक दिन इतवार को अपने चाहने वालों से, जलसा के द्वार पे, न मिल पाने पर, इतनी बड़ी ख़बर बन जाएगी ! आप सब को स्नेह , मेरा आदर और सम्मान 🙏❤️."

    Amitabh Bachchan's Post Says It All

    The superstar tweeted, "All Ef and well wishers .. not doing the Sunday meet at Jalsa Gate this evening." On his blog, he further wrote, "..Not doing the Sunday Darshan today... In bed... Pain .. Inform all, nothing to worry, but unable to come out."

    Do You Know The Superstar Suffers From Hepatitis B?

    Big B had earlier revealed at an event, "Hepatitis B came to me accidentally. After my accident on the sets of Coolie, I was infused with the blood of about 200 donors and 60 bottles of blood were injected into my system. The Australian antigen Hepatitis B had only been detected three months ago and it was very new for being detected also among various tests needed to be carried out before giving blood to another patient."

    Big B Has Lost 75% Of His Liver

    "One of my blood donors was carrying Hepatitis B virus which went into my system. I continued to function normally till year 2000 and almost 18 years after the accident, during a very normal medical checkup, I was told that my liver was infected and I had lost 75 per cent of my liver.

    So, if I am standing here today, you are looking at a person who is surving with 25 per cent of liver. That is the bad part. The good part is you can survive even with 12%. But no one wants to get to that stage."

    On The Work Front

    Big B was last seen in Sujoy Ghosh's thriller 'Badla' co-starring Taapsee Pannu. The actor will be next seen in Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt starrer Brahmastra, Nagraj Manjule's Jhund and Rumi Jaffery's next alongside Emraan Hashmi.

    RK Studios Get A New Owner; Randhir Kapoor Says 'My Father Said The Show Must Go'!

    Read more about: amitabh bachchan
    Story first published: Monday, May 6, 2019, 10:02 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 6, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue