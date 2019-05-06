UNWELL Amitabh Bachchan 'In Pain'; Cancels His Sunday Meet With Fans!
It's been a tradition over the years at Jalsa in Mumbai where every Sunday, megastar Amitabh Bachchan steps out of his house to greet his fans. Hundreds of people throng to his residence to catch a glimpse of their favourite star who makes everyone's day by waving at them from the premise of his house.
However this Sunday, Big B had to skip the meet-and-greet session owing to his ill-health. The actor later took to his Twitter page to reveal that he isn't keeping well and hence he won't be stepping out to meet his fans. He also urged his fans not to worry for him.
He even tweeted, "T 3155 - मैं न जानता था की , एक दिन इतवार को अपने चाहने वालों से, जलसा के द्वार पे, न मिल पाने पर, इतनी बड़ी ख़बर बन जाएगी ! आप सब को स्नेह , मेरा आदर और सम्मान 🙏❤️."
Amitabh Bachchan's Post Says It All
The superstar tweeted, "All Ef and well wishers .. not doing the Sunday meet at Jalsa Gate this evening." On his blog, he further wrote, "..Not doing the Sunday Darshan today... In bed... Pain .. Inform all, nothing to worry, but unable to come out."
Do You Know The Superstar Suffers From Hepatitis B?
Big B had earlier revealed at an event, "Hepatitis B came to me accidentally. After my accident on the sets of Coolie, I was infused with the blood of about 200 donors and 60 bottles of blood were injected into my system. The Australian antigen Hepatitis B had only been detected three months ago and it was very new for being detected also among various tests needed to be carried out before giving blood to another patient."
Big B Has Lost 75% Of His Liver
"One of my blood donors was carrying Hepatitis B virus which went into my system. I continued to function normally till year 2000 and almost 18 years after the accident, during a very normal medical checkup, I was told that my liver was infected and I had lost 75 per cent of my liver.
So, if I am standing here today, you are looking at a person who is surving with 25 per cent of liver. That is the bad part. The good part is you can survive even with 12%. But no one wants to get to that stage."
On The Work Front
Big B was last seen in Sujoy Ghosh's thriller 'Badla' co-starring Taapsee Pannu. The actor will be next seen in Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt starrer Brahmastra, Nagraj Manjule's Jhund and Rumi Jaffery's next alongside Emraan Hashmi.
