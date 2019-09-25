UP Minister Slams Sonakshi Sinha For Not Knowing Ramayan, Says Nothing Can be sadder than this

After Sonakshi Sinha appeared on Amitabh Bachchan's reality game show Kaun Banega Crorepati, she faced backlash on the internet as she failed to answer a question on the great epic, Ramayan. The actor tried to respond to the trolls, but she got slammed by many including a minister from Uttar Pradesh.

Sunil Bharala, who is also the chairman of the Labour Welfare Council, reportedly called Sonakshi Sinha a 'dhan pashu' (money-seeking animal). According to IANS, he went on to state that such people have time only to make money and not for learning. He added that such people are always busy making money.

"In modern times, these people are only after money. All they care about is earning money and spending that money on themselves. They have no knowledge of history and gods. They have no time for learning. Nothing can be sadder than this," he was quoted as saying. (sic)

The whole drama began after Sonakshi took part in the game show, where she was asked a question on Ramayan. The question was, "According to Ramayana, Hanuman fetched the 'Sanjeevani Booti' (herb) for whom?" (sic) The actor first guessed Sita but then chose to use a 'lifeline' and got help from an expert.

Even the show host, Amitabh was taken aback and reminded Sonakshi about the names of her family members - father Shatrughan Sinha, his brothers - Ram, Lakshman and Bharat. He also stated that Sonakshi herself has two brothers - Luv and Kush.

Sonakshi took to Twitter and tried to shut the trolls on social media. She tweeted, "Dear jaage hue trolls. I don't even remember the Pythagoras theorem, Merchant of Venice, Periodic Table, Chronology of the Mughal Dynasty, aur kya kya yaad nahi woh bhi yaad nahi. Agar aapke paas koi kaam nahi aur itna time hai toh please yeh sab pe bhi memes banao na. I love memes." (sic)

However, after the involvement of Sunil Bharala, the whole episode got to another level.

