Upon Winning National Awards For Padmaavat, Sanjay Leela Bhansali Recounts Film’s CHAOTIC Journey

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's historical drama, Padmaavat was embroiled in controversies before, and when it was released. However, the film, starring Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor, went on to win many awards afterwards. Most recently, Padmaavat won three of the prestigious National Film Awards of 2018. Padmaavat bagged the Best Music Director Award for Bhansali, Best Choreography for Kruti Mahesh Madya and Jyoti Tomar, and the Best Playback Singer Award went to Arijit Singh for 'Binte Dil'.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali is over the moon for his magnum opus being honored at the 66th National Film Awards. Remembering the difficulties he had to endure to make the film, Bhansali said, "I made 'Padmaavat' through so much chaos and trouble. It is the most difficult film that I have ever made. There has been physical assault, morcha, dharna, banning of the film and every possible thing that could have gone wrong. But every time I felt low, I created a song and it was a nice outlet for me. It (music) was a positive way of looking at all the difficulties," reported Pinkvilla.

"In any creative field, an artiste goes through some difficulties here and there. In my case, it was more than necessary but you still look at it positively... We went to the recording studio and shut all the sound that was coming from the protests and concentrated on making music. It has come from the heart and it resonated with the people," the filmmaker added.

Expressing how much this recognition means to him, he said, "Any recognition, and especially the one coming from the government, means a lot. It is chosen by the jury of very qualified and respected people. It encourages you to work harder. It is a pat on the back and an emotional moment."

