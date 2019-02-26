Uri Actor Mohit Raina Reacts To Surgical Strike 2.0: 'India Won't Be Silent Anymore'

'Yeh naya Hindustan hai, yeh ghar mein ghusega bhi, aur maarega bhi'- Remember this popular dialogue from the recently-released Vicky Kaushal starrer 'Uri: The Surgical Strike'? That's exactly what happened as the nation woke up to reports about India's surgical strike at three launchpads in Pakistan Occupied Kashmir to avenge the Pulwama terror attack which took place on February 14, 2019.

According to a report in News18, while the officials of the Indian Air Force have refused to comment, government sources claim that 200-300 terrorists have been killed in this surgical strike.

Many Bollywood celebrities like Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Abhishek Bachchan, Taapsee Pannu and others took to their Twitter page to laud the Indian Air Force. Mohit Raina who also starred in 'Uri: The Surgical Strike' too reacted to the surgical strike.

A Clear Message To The Perpetrators The 'Uri' actor told Pinkvilla, "Well, this is definitely a New India. Air strikes are usually avoided as far my limited knowledge is and the last was done in 1971. This is sending a very clear message to the perpetrators, India won't be silent anymore." Madhur Bhandarkar Salutes The Indian Army Filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar too lauded the Indian Air Force for the brave act and told Pinkvilla, "I am happy that the government of India gave a free hand to our armed forces and salute to our forces who have carried such a brave strike again destroying the terror camps. At this hour we should all stand united and back our armed forces." Sanjay Dutt's Tweet "Salute to the #IndianAirForce for their indomitable spirit in keeping our country safe! Let us all pray for their safety. Jai Hind 🇮🇳." This Is What Yami Gautam Has To Say The actress who was also a part of Vicky Kaushal's Uri: The Surgical Strike posted, "#IndianAirForce 🙏🏻🇮🇳 Jai Hind🇮🇳."

ALSO READ: Surgical Strike 2.0: Akshay Kumar & Others Laud Indian Air Force For Avenging Pulwama Terror Attack