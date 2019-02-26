English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Uri Actor Mohit Raina Reacts To Surgical Strike 2.0: 'India Won't Be Silent Anymore'

    By
    |

    'Yeh naya Hindustan hai, yeh ghar mein ghusega bhi, aur maarega bhi'- Remember this popular dialogue from the recently-released Vicky Kaushal starrer 'Uri: The Surgical Strike'? That's exactly what happened as the nation woke up to reports about India's surgical strike at three launchpads in Pakistan Occupied Kashmir to avenge the Pulwama terror attack which took place on February 14, 2019.

    According to a report in News18, while the officials of the Indian Air Force have refused to comment, government sources claim that 200-300 terrorists have been killed in this surgical strike. 

    Many Bollywood celebrities like Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Abhishek Bachchan, Taapsee Pannu and others took to their Twitter page to laud the Indian Air Force. Mohit Raina who also starred in 'Uri: The Surgical Strike' too reacted to the surgical strike.

    A Clear Message To The Perpetrators

    The 'Uri' actor told Pinkvilla, "Well, this is definitely a New India. Air strikes are usually avoided as far my limited knowledge is and the last was done in 1971. This is sending a very clear message to the perpetrators, India won't be silent anymore."

    Madhur Bhandarkar Salutes The Indian Army

    Filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar too lauded the Indian Air Force for the brave act and told Pinkvilla, "I am happy that the government of India gave a free hand to our armed forces and salute to our forces who have carried such a brave strike again destroying the terror camps. At this hour we should all stand united and back our armed forces."

    Sanjay Dutt's Tweet

    "Salute to the #IndianAirForce for their indomitable spirit in keeping our country safe! Let us all pray for their safety. Jai Hind 🇮🇳."

    This Is What Yami Gautam Has To Say

    The actress who was also a part of Vicky Kaushal's Uri: The Surgical Strike posted, "#IndianAirForce 🙏🏻🇮🇳 Jai Hind🇮🇳."

    ALSO READ: Surgical Strike 2.0: Akshay Kumar & Others Laud Indian Air Force For Avenging Pulwama Terror Attack

    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue