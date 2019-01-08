 »   »   »  ‘Uri Is Based On An Incident That Left A Deep Impact On India’: Vicky Kaushal Talks About Uri

After dishing out one delightful performance after another ever since he set foot in Bollywood, Vicky Kaushal is all geared up to do the same with his next movie Uri: The Surgical Strike. The movie is based on the surgical strike that the Indian army conducted against Pakistan in 2016, in retaliation to their attacks in Uri, Jammu and Kashmir. Vicky shared some things about the movie in an interview with IANS recently.

Describing the real attack in Uri in 2016 and how the Indian army did a surgical strike, Vicky said, "When we come to people who are securing us, they can be attacked so mercilessly. When they are sleeping in their tents unarmed, that's when they got attacked and it's just an episode where the army took a stand that it won't be taken down silently. And they did a surgical strike in ten days with official planning and it was the most covertly performed operations and at the same time, it's something we all are proud of,"

"Even the youth knows what happened, so do the elders. It just happened two years back and we all saw it on TVs or read it in newspapers and we were affected by it. This film just shows what happened behind the closed doors and how it all happened, how it all took place, all teams came together and all of that. That's 'Uri' for you," he said about the movie.

Vicky hopes for better times between the two countries. "India and Pakistan have always been conflicting entities and we really hope that citizens of both countries hope for a better future and better brotherhood among the countries," he said.

"We have had good times, shaky times and bad times and again good times. It always fluctuates, the friction comes and goes. 'Uri' is based on an incident that left a deep impact on us as citizens of this country."

Uri: The Surgical Strike is set to release on January 11th, 2019. Directed by new director Aditya Dhar, it also stars Yami Gautam, Paresh Rawal and Mohit Raina. The trailer has been well received by fans and critics and got us all excited for the movie's release.

