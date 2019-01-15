Uri Director Aditya Dhar Feels Casting Vicky Kaushal As A Solo Hero In The Movie Was A Big Risk

Aditya Dedicated Two Years To The Project

''There is so much I've learnt during the making of the film, not just about what goes in front of the camera but also about the sacrifices the Indian soldiers and their families make. And then to have the cynics question their dedication or to insult their dedication by inviting Pakistan's artistes to work in India, is just unthinkable.''

'I Was Supposed To Do A Film With Fawad & Katrina'

"I was invited by Vishal sir (Vishal Bhardwaj) to make a film based on a short story by Ruskin Bond. That didn't materialise. Then I was supposed to do a film called ‘Raat Baqi‘ starring Fawad Khan and Katrina Kaif. It was to be produced by Karan Johar and Fox Star. But then the unofficial ban on Pakistani artistes happened. And I was at a loose end... when Uri came to me."

Why Aditya Shot The Movie In Siberia

"Because it was impossible to shoot in Kashmir. Though I was born and brought up in Delhi and visited Kashmir during my childhood. The images of those visits were replicated in Serbia. I couldn't have got a better Kashmir outside Kashmir than Serbia. More importantly, we couldn't get all the battle-related artillery anywhere else. It was virtually as though Uri was destined to be made in Serbia. Everything just fell into place. How else could we have made this kind of a film in the budget allotted to us?"

Wanted To Show Why Surgical Strike Was Important

"I wanted to show why the surgical strike was essential. I wanted to channelise the inner anger of the soldiers. At the battlefront, every soldier has a buddy soldier who becomes an integral part of his life. If that buddy loses his life, the resentment and anger are beyond what we civilians can imagine. I wanted to mine into that resentment and anger. Now when people are coming up to me to tell me how much they connect with the sentiments of the film, I feel my two-year journey has reached a proper culmination."