Uri Director Aditya Dhar On Winning National Award: This Moment Has Come After 15 Years Of Failure

Aditya Dhar, who helmed Uri: The Surgical Strike, received the National Award for Best Director today, at the 66th National Film Awards. Uri is the second highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2019 so far, and it became a fan favourite movie with even the Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, making casual references to it. The win has made Aditya super happy, and he took to thanking everyone involved with the film for the victory.

This is Aditya Dhar's first National Award, and he ascribes the win to 15 years of failures, rejections and hard work. He said, "Success consists of going from failure to failure without loss of enthusiasm. 15 years of failures, rejections and hard work has led to this moment and it just can't get better than this."

He added, "Thank you India, thank you Ministry of Information & Broadcasting and all the Jury members of National Award committee for considering me worthy enough for this prestigious award. This is an honour I am going to cherish for the rest of my life."

Aditya continued, "Being conferred with the National Award has been a dream since the time I understood what films meant to me, and films truly mean the world to me. Thanks to my family and friends for their unconditional support over the years. Thank you Ronnie Screwvala and my entire team of URI for giving it all and making URI what it is. This film wouldn't have been possible without the mad obsession of each one of you to create something extraordinary for our audience. But most importantly I am dedicating this award to each and every brave soldier of our country and their families. Thank you for all your sacrifices. You have selflessly dedicated your life to serve us and now it's our time to dedicate everything we have to serve you."

Uri: The Surgical Strike stars Vicky Kaushal, Yami Gautam, Paresh Rawal and Mohit Raina in the lead roles. It is based on India's surgical strike against Pakistan in retaliation to the latter's attack on Uri in 2016. Vicky Kaushal too received an award under the Best Actor category for this movie.