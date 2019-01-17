URI Available On Torrent For Download; Vicky Kaushal & Yami Gautam TROLL The Users In EPIC Way!

What A Strategy!

According to an entertainment portal, when a user downloaded the film from torrent, he got trolled in return! Reportedly, when he played the film, it had a video that was circulated by the makers of Uri themselves.

Vicky Kaushal Insists Users To Watch Movie In Theatres

In the video, Yami Gautam says, " Surgical strike 0400 hours pe start hogi. Unki army ko pata bhi nahin chalega kikya hua.

That's when Major Vihan turns to the viewer and says "Theek usi tarah, jaise iss waqt hum aapke screen mein ghus gaye hain. Aur aapko pata bhi nahin chala"

Yami Trolls Users, Looking For Pirated Version Of Uri

Yami Gautam adds, "Jab hamari army unki territory me ghuskar aatankvaadio ko maar sakti hai, to kya hum aapke torrent me nahi ghus sakte?"

Many Users Fell Into This Trap

Considering the size of file i.e., 3.8 GB, many users thought the link is genuine. And we gotta say that the makers' strategy to convince the audience to watch the movie in theatres was pretty cool!

On a related note, Vicky Kaushal is heaping praises for his brilliant performance in the movie. Along with him, stars including Mohit Raina, Yami Gautam and Paresh Rawal were also got appreciated for their neat performances.