URI Available On Torrent For Download; Vicky Kaushal & Yami Gautam TROLL The Users In EPIC Way!
Be it Aamit Khan's Thugs Of Hindostan, Rajinikanth-Akshay Kumar's 2.0, Shahrukh Khan's Zero, Ranveer Singh's Simmba or Anupam Kher's The Accidental Prime Minister, all these movies became the victim of piracy. And now, Vicky Kaushal's URI: The Surgical Strike is available on Torrent for download. All set to visit Torrent to download the movie? Hold on, peeps! Because all you will find there is disappointment. The makers of URI have come up with an excellent plan to beat piracy. Want to know what it is? Keep reading!
What A Strategy!
According to an entertainment portal, when a user downloaded the film from torrent, he got trolled in return! Reportedly, when he played the film, it had a video that was circulated by the makers of Uri themselves.
Vicky Kaushal Insists Users To Watch Movie In Theatres
In the video, Yami Gautam says, " Surgical strike 0400 hours pe start hogi. Unki army ko pata bhi nahin chalega kikya hua.
That's when Major Vihan turns to the viewer and says "Theek usi tarah, jaise iss waqt hum aapke screen mein ghus gaye hain. Aur aapko pata bhi nahin chala"
Yami Trolls Users, Looking For Pirated Version Of Uri
Yami Gautam adds, "Jab hamari army unki territory me ghuskar aatankvaadio ko maar sakti hai, to kya hum aapke torrent me nahi ghus sakte?"
Many Users Fell Into This Trap
Considering the size of file i.e., 3.8 GB, many users thought the link is genuine. And we gotta say that the makers' strategy to convince the audience to watch the movie in theatres was pretty cool!
On a related note, Vicky Kaushal is heaping praises for his brilliant performance in the movie. Along with him, stars including Mohit Raina, Yami Gautam and Paresh Rawal were also got appreciated for their neat performances.