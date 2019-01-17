English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    URI Available On Torrent For Download; Vicky Kaushal & Yami Gautam TROLL The Users In EPIC Way!

    By
    |

    Be it Aamit Khan's Thugs Of Hindostan, Rajinikanth-Akshay Kumar's 2.0, Shahrukh Khan's Zero, Ranveer Singh's Simmba or Anupam Kher's The Accidental Prime Minister, all these movies became the victim of piracy. And now, Vicky Kaushal's URI: The Surgical Strike is available on Torrent for download. All set to visit Torrent to download the movie? Hold on, peeps! Because all you will find there is disappointment. The makers of URI have come up with an excellent plan to beat piracy. Want to know what it is? Keep reading!

    What A Strategy!

    According to an entertainment portal, when a user downloaded the film from torrent, he got trolled in return! Reportedly, when he played the film, it had a video that was circulated by the makers of Uri themselves.

    Vicky Kaushal Insists Users To Watch Movie In Theatres

    In the video, Yami Gautam says, " Surgical strike 0400 hours pe start hogi. Unki army ko pata bhi nahin chalega kikya hua.

    That's when Major Vihan turns to the viewer and says "Theek usi tarah, jaise iss waqt hum aapke screen mein ghus gaye hain. Aur aapko pata bhi nahin chala"

    Yami Trolls Users, Looking For Pirated Version Of Uri

    Yami Gautam adds, "Jab hamari army unki territory me ghuskar aatankvaadio ko maar sakti hai, to kya hum aapke torrent me nahi ghus sakte?"

    Many Users Fell Into This Trap

    Considering the size of file i.e., 3.8 GB, many users thought the link is genuine. And we gotta say that the makers' strategy to convince the audience to watch the movie in theatres was pretty cool!

    On a related note, Vicky Kaushal is heaping praises for his brilliant performance in the movie. Along with him, stars including Mohit Raina, Yami Gautam and Paresh Rawal were also got appreciated for their neat performances.

    Read more about: uri vicky kaushal yami gautam
    Story first published: Thursday, January 17, 2019, 23:01 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 17, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue