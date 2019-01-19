Uri Full Movie LEAKED Online For Download In HD Quality!

ravi shanker @ravi_shan

"How's the Josh? High sir. Thank you for making us remember what patriotism is all about. The last time I felt this way was back in school days when patriotism meant everything. Every frame in this movie was perfect. #URI @vickykaushal09 @SirPareshRawal." [sic]

Jaideep 18 @Jaideep_18

"Just watched #URI - damn good. Best Indian film ever made. I don't care about the government but it's an extremely nicely made movie. Also, how is @vickykaushal09 not the biggest Indian superstar yet?" [sic]

Pooja Sawhney @SawhneyPooja

"#Uri #UriMovieBlockBuster excellent movie... great patriotic feeling... a fight for the pride and honour of our country. This is the Indian army!!!!'.@vickykaushal09 you were fabulous!!!" [sic]

G @northwind_g

"@vickykaushal09, you are a dream! I can't believe you are real. Every character you have played till date seems written for you. The josh was definitely high with the latest. Take a bow!

(Side note: So glad I waited for #Uri to try @_PVRCinemas' Gold experience) #MovieNight." [sic]

Alind Maheshwari @theBookwalla

"#URI is a great movie. It shows the real efforts and emotions of Indian Army. Amazingly presented by all the actors and makers. Second week of release #JoshisHigh."

Aaditya999 @AadityaV7

"@AdityaDharFilms May God bless you sir. What a heart touching movie was it #URI. No words to describe.. well done sir. Expecting more movies like dis. And thank u for d wonderful movie." [sic]

That's called well-earned love!