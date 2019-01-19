English
    Uri Full Movie LEAKED Online For Download In HD Quality!

    Despite the makers of Uri, smart attempt to prevent the film (Uri: The Surgical Strike) from getting leaked online, the film got leaked online by none other than the notorious site, Tamilrockers and the worst part is, it is available in HD print. Tamilrockers, the torrent website that hosts pirated copies of films, had recently leaked Thugs Of Hindostan, Zero, 2.0 and Simmba.

    However, despite being leaked online, the film is going all strong at the box office and has been heaping praises from the audiences. Have a look..

    ravi shanker @ravi_shan

    "How's the Josh? High sir. Thank you for making us remember what patriotism is all about. The last time I felt this way was back in school days when patriotism meant everything. Every frame in this movie was perfect. #URI @vickykaushal09 @SirPareshRawal." [sic]

    Jaideep 18 @Jaideep_18

    "Just watched #URI - damn good. Best Indian film ever made. I don't care about the government but it's an extremely nicely made movie. Also, how is @vickykaushal09 not the biggest Indian superstar yet?" [sic]

    Pooja Sawhney @SawhneyPooja

    "#Uri #UriMovieBlockBuster excellent movie... great patriotic feeling... a fight for the pride and honour of our country. This is the Indian army!!!!'.@vickykaushal09 you were fabulous!!!" [sic]

    G @northwind_g

    "@vickykaushal09, you are a dream! I can't believe you are real. Every character you have played till date seems written for you. The josh was definitely high with the latest. Take a bow!

    (Side note: So glad I waited for #Uri to try @_PVRCinemas' Gold experience) #MovieNight." [sic]

    Alind Maheshwari @theBookwalla

    "#URI is a great movie. It shows the real efforts and emotions of Indian Army. Amazingly presented by all the actors and makers. Second week of release #JoshisHigh."

    Aaditya999 @AadityaV7

    "@AdityaDharFilms May God bless you sir. What a heart touching movie was it #URI. No words to describe.. well done sir. Expecting more movies like dis. And thank u for d wonderful movie." [sic]

    That's called well-earned love!

    Read more about: uri
    Story first published: Saturday, January 19, 2019, 2:30 [IST]
