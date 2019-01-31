Uri's Script Hit Me Hard; I Knew I Wanted To Be A Part Of This Movie: Vicky Kaushal

Vicky Kaushal is on cloud nine after the success of Uri. The movie has charmed one and all and is not just a blockbuster in India but has also become a global hit. It is expected that the film will enter the prestigious 200 crore club this week. In a recent interview to Pinkvilla, the star of the film, Vicky, revealed that when he read the script of the movie, he knew that he wanted to be a part of it.

He said, ''The first thing which came to my mind was only the story when I read the script. It hit me hard, hit the right places in my heart and I knew I wanted to be a part of this movie. I wanted this opportunity of donning the Indian Army uniform, and after reading the story, I knew that the story needs to be told and every Indian should know this because of the valour and sacrifices made by the Indian Armed Forces.''

The actor went on to add, ''I think we are living in the time where good content only gets you good money. The content if it doesn't work with the audiences eventually, the movie doesn't earn that much money. It is only the content which works with the audiences. So, I think it is a beautiful phase where content and box office money are going hand in hand, and I am very lucky to be a part of such a phase of Hindi cinema. But content has to be the priority. If content is right and the movie is executed well, I think people are willing to pay money for that.''

When asked about his upcoming film, Takht, he said, ''I am extremely excited for the journey of Takht to start later this year. It is a role that will demand everything from me physically and mentally, and I had always been wanting to be a part of a period film and what better team to do it with. Directed by Karan Johar, produced by Dharma and the co-actors that are involved are so spectacular, all of them have inspired me at some point of time and I am really excited for the journey to start.''

Most Read: Kartik Aaryan DENIES Being Approached For Saare Jahaan Se Accha Post Shahrukh Khan's Exit!