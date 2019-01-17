Uri Success Party: Vicky Kaushal & Yami Gautam Wear ‘How’s The Josh?’ Sweatshirts!

Vicky & Yami's Josh Is Truly High Due To Uri's Success

Vicky and Yami's josh is definitely high due to the success of Uri. Both the actors have been praised for their performances. Vicky continues on his roll of dishing out amazing performances in every movie he opts. Yami was seen as an intelligence officer in the film, and she left everyone wishing she had had more screen time.

Director & Actor Are Reveling In The Success Of Uri

Director Aditya Dhar points to how high Vicky's josh is as they pose for shutterbugs at the success bash. Aditya has been praised for his directorial skill in Uri. In an interview with Telegraph India, Aditya said about the success of Uri, "It feels really nice. When we were making the film, we knew the reactions would be decent, but we hadn't anticipated a magnitude of this kind. It's been three days since the film released and the reactions have been overwhelming, to say the least."

Veteran Actor Shishir Sharma Joined In To Celebrate

Veteran actor Shishir Sharma joined in to celebrate the success of Uri. He played the role of General Arjun Singh Rajawat in the movie.

Radhika Apte Looks Like A Boss

Radhika Apte made it to Uri's success party looking like a boss lady in a pinstriped black pantsuit. Radhika's next release is Bombairiya which will hit theatres on January 18th. It is a black comedy film starring Siddhanth Kapoor, Akshay Oberoi, Adil Hussain and others, apart from Radhika.

Farah Khan At Uri Success Party

Director-choreographer Farah Khan arrived at the success bash. She wore a long black tunic. According to Pinkvilla's reports, Farah Khan will be launching former Miss World, Manushi Chillar, in her next movie.

Bollywood Newbie Radhika Madan

Pataakha actress Radhika Madan looked pretty in a casual avatar at Uri's success party, sporting a black turtleneck and high waisted denims. She made her Bollywood debut in Vishal Bharadwaj's Pataakha, sharing the screen space with Sanya Malhotra.