English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Uri: The Surgical Strike Actor Navtej Hundal Passes Away

    By
    |

    Navtej Hundal, who starred in Vicky Kaushal's Uri: The Surgical Strike as the Home Minister, passed away last night on April 8, 2019. The actor is survived by his wife and two young daughters. The Cine And TV Artistes' Association (CINTAA) took to Twitter by saying,

    "CINTAA expresses it's deepest condolence on the demise of Shri Navtej Hundal. May his soul Rest in Peace. The cremation is at Oshiwara Crematorium, Relief R, Prakash Nagar, Dnyaneshwar Nagar, Jogeshwari (W) at 11 am." (sic)

    Navtej Hundal Uri The Surgical Strike Actor Home Minister Role

    Apart from starring in Uri: The Surgical Strike, Navtej Hundal has also starred in superhit movies such as Khalnayak and Tere Mere Sapne. Also, his eldest daughter Avantika Hundal stars in the popular television serial Yeh Hai Mohabbatein which aires on Star Plus.

    May Navtej Hundal's soul rest in peace!

    Most Read: 83': Ranveer Singh & Teammates Train With Cricket Legend Mohinder Amarnath In Dharamshala! Pictures

    Read more about: uri vicky kaushal
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue