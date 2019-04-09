Uri: The Surgical Strike Actor Navtej Hundal Passes Away

Navtej Hundal, who starred in Vicky Kaushal's Uri: The Surgical Strike as the Home Minister, passed away last night on April 8, 2019. The actor is survived by his wife and two young daughters. The Cine And TV Artistes' Association (CINTAA) took to Twitter by saying,

"CINTAA expresses it's deepest condolence on the demise of Shri Navtej Hundal. May his soul Rest in Peace. The cremation is at Oshiwara Crematorium, Relief R, Prakash Nagar, Dnyaneshwar Nagar, Jogeshwari (W) at 11 am." (sic)

Apart from starring in Uri: The Surgical Strike, Navtej Hundal has also starred in superhit movies such as Khalnayak and Tere Mere Sapne. Also, his eldest daughter Avantika Hundal stars in the popular television serial Yeh Hai Mohabbatein which aires on Star Plus.

May Navtej Hundal's soul rest in peace!

