Uri: The Surgical Strike Director Aditya Dhar Was On The Verge Of Giving Up His Career!

I Had To Debut As A Director In 2009, But Didn't!

"I was supposed to helm my first film in 2009. Then after that, I was supposed to direct for Vishal Bhardwaj in 2011. Then in 2013, for Karan Johar, and in 2016, I was about to direct a Fawad Khan-Katrina Kaif film. Finally, Uri happened in 2019, so it was a wait of 10 years!"

My Mom Told Me There's Bigger Things Planned For Me

"My mom would always say, ‘There must be something much bigger planned for you, that's why this is happening. When it will come to you, it will come in such a way that you won't understand what hit you," Aditya Dhar said to DNA.

Luck & Family Blessings Helped Me

''I look back and understand what she actually meant. This kind of a thing doesn't happen only because of talent. There has to be something extra. I would think it's due to my family's blessings and luck."

Patience Is All That's Required To Be Successful

"That's the only way you survive here. This industry will test and break you, but ultimately, it will resurrect you. I was on the verge of giving up in 2016. My brother asked me to give it one more try. I did. Fortunately, it worked and how!"

Uri: The Surgical Strike Is Surreal!

"We knew we were making a special film and everyone worked extremely hard. There was some crazy energy at work and this was a script, which everyone who was a part of the project, connected with. So, everything fell into place. But we never imagined it will cross Rs 200 crore here, go up to Rs 350 crore worldwide and overall earn Rs 400 crore! It's surreal!"